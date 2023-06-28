AGARTALA: The Tripura government has decided to release jail inmates who have served 66 percent of their prison times.

This decision was taken by the Tripura government under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav scheme to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence.

“We have taken up a process for special remission of convicted persons who have completed 66 per cent of their jail term,” Apurba Kumar Chakraborty, OSD to department of prisons, told PTI.

He added: “This is being done following an instruction from the ministry of home affairs (MHA) on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.”

However, there are no information on how many convicts, including dreaded criminals, will be released from prisons.

“The special remission is a long process and the Governor has the last say on the recommendations of the state government,” the official said.

At present, there are a total of 1335 convicts, who are lodged in 14 prisons across the state.

However, the total intake capacity in these 14 jails in prisons is 2365.

“We are providing best possible treatment facilities to the inmates. Occasionally, special health camps are also being held in the district jails,” he added.