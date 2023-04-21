AGARTALA: The North Tripura district administration has issued a notice to illegal occupants of forest and patta land near Kanchanpur town, along the Tripura-Mizoram border, asking them to vacate the land by April 23.

It is leartn that the district magistrate Nagesh Kumar B held meetings with the families.

District Magistrate Nagesh Kumar B accompanied by SP Dr Kiran Kumar K and sub-divisional magistrate (Kanchanpur) Rahul Modi on Wednesday held a meeting with the families.

They claimed to be surrendered militants and had accepted the government’s rehabilitation package.

However, they alleged that the government had failed to fulfill its promises of providing housing and livelihood options.

Over 3,500 people of 1,250 families had built thatched houses using bamboo t on both sides of the road.

Notably, the land was earlier allotted to Chakma families under the Right to Forest Act and the Forest department.

The government of Tripura has taken the responsility of 37,000 displaced Brus from Mizoram based on a quadripartite agreement.

The occupants expressed their willingness for peaceful co-existence and to prevent future generations from getting involved in insurgency or extortion.

The district administration has advised the families to submit their documents for verification of their claims and vacate the land by the given deadline.