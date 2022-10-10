AGARTALA: IGNOU Agartala Regional Center in Tripura has joined hands with United Nation Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) for designing a course on Early Childhood Care.

Special emphasis is being laid on special techniques that might prove highly beneficial for Anganwadi workers.

Dr Arobindo Mahato, regional director of IGNOU Agartala RC in Tripura explained this development as a step forward to meet the need based quality education and provide skilled manpower for every field.

“The Indira Gandhi National Open University and UNICEF have collaborated for the development of a Certificate Programme in Early Childhood Care and Education meant for Anganwadi workers/teachers teaching the preschool children between 3-6 years and specifically the balvatika class of 5-6 year olds. In this regard an MoU is signed between IGNOU and UNICEF for the programme development and implementation on 7th October, 2022 at IGNOU HQ’s, New Delhi,” Dr Mahato said.

He further stated that for state like Tripura this course will be of immense help looking at the present scenario where there is lack of skilled manpower in Early Childhood Care and Education.

He opined that this course will fill the gap of manpower shortage and expertise in the relevant field not only in Tripura but all over the country.

According to him, Quality Early Childhood Care has now become an unavoidable part of the present day life.

And, thus it is the need of the hour considering the various constraints in proper care giving and raising of children.

“As play based pedagogy plays an important role in the development of a child proper moulding of the young ones by experts in the field becomes extremely necessary. This course is being developed in line with National Education Policy 2020 having print and video based delivery mechanisms and will be offered soon to the learners,” he pointed out.