Tripura IAS officer accused of assaulting doctor wife over dowry

Agartala: An IAS officer in Tripura, has been accused of physically assaulting his wife, who is a doctor, over alleged unmet dowry demands.

Dr Difi, originally from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, married Krishnaraj, who is the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Belonia, in March 2022.

Initially, their marriage seemed peaceful, but soon after, Krishnaraj and his family began demanding dowry, despite the substantial dowry given at the time of the wedding.

Unable to cope with the abuse, Dr Difi filed a case of domestic violence in Kerala.

On January 8, 2025, Dr Difi, accompanied by her father, tried to visit her husband’s official residence in Belonia.

During the visit, Krishnaraj allegedly verbally abused them and physically assaulted Dr Difi, resulting in a broken left hand.

She was treated at Belonia Hospital and later transferred to GBP Hospital in Agartala.

When Dr Difi attempted to file a complaint at the Belonia police station, officers reportedly refused to register the case.

With no other options, she approached the State Women’s Commission.

She has also sent complaints letters to the DGP and Chief Secretary of Tripura.