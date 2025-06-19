Agartala: The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a news report which highlights the prolonged delay in compensating Jampui Hill landowners in North Tripura.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) acquired their land over seven years ago for a highway project, and these landowners have yet to receive their due compensation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A local English daily reported on June 12, 2025, that the affected families have not received compensation, despite the absence of ownership disputes or legal hurdles, leaving them in distress.

Officials acquired the land through due process, issuing notifications under Sections 3A and 3D of the National Highways Act, 1956, in 2018 and 2019, and announced the final award on January 19, 2021.

Officials confirmed that the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Kanchanpur, Tripura, had completed the necessary assessment, and there are no pending disputes. NHIDCL has reportedly delayed payment, citing changes in project alignment, contractor, and a revised DPR.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Calling it a violation of human rights, the Commission has issued notices to the Executive Director of NHIDCL and the Land Acquisition Collector, North Tripura, seeking detailed reports within three weeks. The Commission will decide further action after receiving the responses.