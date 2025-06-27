Guwahati: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said the state has significantly reduced its unemployment rate and ensured transparency in government recruitment since the BJP took office in 2018.

Speaking at a government job appointment letter distribution event in Agartala, Saha handed out offer letters to 222 new recruits in the school education and health and family welfare departments.

He said that Tripura’s unemployment rate had dropped from 10% in 2018-19 to just 1.7% in 2023–24, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. In comparison, the national unemployment rate currently stands at 3.2%.

“The figures clearly show that employability in Tripura has improved. Our government has worked consistently to create jobs and maintain full transparency in the recruitment process,” Saha said.

He stated that since the BJP assumed power, the state has appointed 19,484 individuals to regular government posts without political bias.

In addition, over 5,700 people found work through outsourcing arrangements, while nearly 3,000 more were employed in private security and support services. The Tripura Industrial Development Corporation also facilitated employment for 1,617 people.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the education portfolio, highlighted the state’s growing financial strength.

He noted that Tripura’s annual budget grew from Rs 25,000 crore in FY 2024–25 to Rs 32,000 crore in FY 2025–26, while tax revenue rose by 236% since 2018.

“This economic growth reflects our progress across sectors-from infrastructure to education and health,” he said.

Between January and June 2025 alone, Saha inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 638.65 crore across the state.

He said these efforts underscore the government’s focus on inclusive development, especially in tribal and remote regions.

Saha also addressed the issue of workforce efficiency, pointing out that the percentage of skilled government employees has increased from 33.95% to 54%, attributing the improvement to capacity-building initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a developed India.

In a major education milestone, Saha announced that Tripura recently became the third Indian state, after Mizoram and Goa, to achieve full literacy, with the literacy rate climbing to 95.6%.

He credited this achievement to sustained efforts in expanding education access and quality.

Saha further stated that the Centre has maintained peace and stability in the Northeast, signing 11 to 12 peace accords under the Modi government, which paved the way for accelerated development.