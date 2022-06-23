AGARTALA: The national highway link that was disrupted due to heavy rains had been restored on June 20 and traffic became normal.

A large number of vehicles that were stuck on the road had started to enter the state, top officials said.

This has come as a relief for the state as long-term suspension of highway connectivity could have caused a serious crisis of essentials in the domestic markets of the state.

Tripura was already cut off through the railway link as heavy rains inundated the Haflong railway station.

“After June 20, a large number of lorries carrying petrol, diesel, LPG bullets and other essential items like rice from FCI have entered. Some vehicles will be arriving in the next few days. As per the ground reports, the road is still weak and thus the vehicles were being given pass slowly”, said an official.

On the railway, he said, the railways have informed the Tripura government that it could resume service from July 14 next if everything goes by the plan.

It is worthy to be mentioned here that, due to landslides on national highway 06 located at Meghalaya, Tripura snapped all links from the rest of the country.