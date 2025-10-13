Agartala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working for the upliftment and empowerment of women and Divyangjan, and for this, a series of schemes have been implemented.

This was stated by Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath today during the Block Level Observation of the 8th Poshan Maah and the distribution of sanction orders among eligible persons with intellectual disabilities.

Addressing the event, the Minister said that everyone must strengthen and empower youths, farmers, and poor people so that we can develop the country. Keeping all such things in mind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working tirelessly.

On this day, the Minister handed over sanction orders to 15 persons under the Mohanpur Block.

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working for each and every one, and that is why he has given the slogan Swasth Naari, Sashakt Parivar. If women are empowered, healthy, and educated, then the family will develop—which a father alone cannot ensure. A mother is the greatest teacher. A mother can run the family properly. Now land and houses are being given in the name of women, as the mother is the main root of a family and a home. PM Modi has also introduced several schemes for women. He has been working to make women empowered,” said the Minister.

The Minister informed that in Tripura, the government is providing 35 types of social allowances.

“3.98 lakh people are receiving social allowances. Among these, three types of social allowances are being given jointly by the Central and State Governments, and the rest are being provided by the State Government only. For that, Rs 830 crore 60 lakh is spent yearly from the government exchequer. Before 2018, they had to spend Rs 310 crore per year, and now we are spending Rs 830 crore,” informed the Power Minister.

He said that the State Government is also providing social allowances to Divyangjan under the Chief Minister’s Scheme for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities.

“The main aim of this scheme is to support more than 60% of the disabled people with intellectual disability, mental illness, or cerebral palsy. Under this, from September 27, 2025, eligible disabled people will be given Rs 5,000 (five thousand) per month. This scheme was inaugurated by the Chief Minister. In the first phase, a total of 891 people under this scheme will receive the amount directly through their bank accounts every month from October 2025. This will cost Rs 44 lakh 55 thousand. The department has plans to include all eligible disabled people under this scheme in the future.

The word ‘Divya’ means divine and the word ‘Aang’ means limb; hence, the word ‘Divyangjan’ means ‘persons with divine body parts’, referring to people with disabilities.

This term is used instead of words like ‘Vikalang’ or ‘Aksham’ and is intended to treat these people with respect and dignity. In 2014, the Government of India replaced the word ‘Bikalang’ with the use of the term ‘Divyang’ for people with disabilities, with the aim of changing society’s perception and ensuring greater respect and inclusion,” the Minister informed.