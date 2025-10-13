Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and urged the Centre to enhance the ceiling limit for Externally Aided Projects (EAPs) to expedite several key development initiatives in the state.

During the meeting, Saha pointed out that a number of crucial projects under the Urban Development, Tourism and Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) sectors have been held up due to the current ceiling restrictions on EAPs.

“The Chief Minister requested the Union Finance Minister to consider revising the ceiling limit so that important projects aimed at improving urban infrastructure, tourism infrastructure and municipal services in Agartala and other parts of Tripura can progress smoothly,” officials said.

Saha also discussed the state’s developmental priorities and sought continued central support for implementing flagship schemes in the northeastern region.

Describing the meeting as “positive and productive”, the Chief Minister expressed hope that the Finance Ministry would take a favourable decision in the interest of accelerating growth and infrastructure development across Tripura.