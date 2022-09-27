Agartala: The Tripura government will conduct a probe into the alleged deprivation of financial and other benefits to the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel deployed in Delhi and Chattisgarh, Chief Minister Manik Saha told the state Assembly on Monday.

At the request of the Union Home Ministry, nearly 880 TSR personnel have been posted in Delhi since November 2019 and nearly 500 TSR personnel were posted in the South Eastern Coalfields Limited in Chattisgarh.

Responding to a question raised by CPI-M MLA Ratan Kumar Bhowmik, Chief Minister Saha said he would inquire into the alleged deprivation of financial and other benefits to the TSR jawans deployed in Delhi and Chattisgarh to provide security there.

Bhowmik said the TSR personnel posted in Chattisgarh are not getting equal financial benefits enjoyed by their colleagues deployed in Delhi.

The family members of the TSR personnel often complained that the latter posted in Delhi and Chattisgarh are living in unhygienic conditions and not being provided facilities by the concerned authorities there.

Saha, who holds the Home Ministry portfolio, said currently the state has 12 battalions of TSR and recently the state government has appointed nearly 1,500 TSR jawans, including women, to raise two more new battalions.

Besides providing security during the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, the India Reserve (IR) battalions of TSR had earlier performed election duties in more than 18 states, including Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Jharkhand, Haryana and the northeastern states, to provide security during the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

The TSR has 12 battalions, of which nine are IR battalions.