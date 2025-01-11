Tripura government suspends engineers in water project corruption

Agartala: The Tripura government has suspended Executive Engineer Karnadata Jamatia and Sub-Divisional Officer Alok Das from the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation in Kumarghat following a preliminary investigation into irregularities in the Nal Se Jal water project.

The investigation revealed financial discrepancies amounting to Rs 55 lakh, with the possibility that the actual figure could exceed one crore.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Tripura police nab 16 Bangladeshi nationals in Dhalai district

It was found that water points set up by the department in various regions were not functioning, as no water was flowing through them.

Further examination revealed that no underground pipelines had been installed despite the creation of water points.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Meghalaya: Health department cancels nurse recruitment interviews

The discovery has sparked widespread public outrage, leading to the suspension of the two engineers.

Over the past two to three years, several bills have been paid for work that was never completed, raising further concerns about the project’s execution.