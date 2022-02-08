AGARTALA: Union Minister of State Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik on Tuesday inaugurated the first of its kind Public Data Office at Konaban in Tripura’s Sepahijala district.

The office has been introduced under the Prime Minister’s Wireless Access Network Interface (PM-WANI) scheme.

She launched the scheme virtually from the BSNL building Tripura.

“The Prime Minister’s dream is to provide internet service to rural workers, farmers and students. In the current Corona situation, people are realizing the importance of internet connectivity. The Prime Minister’s dream is to provide over 1 crore internet connections across the country by December 2022. Farmers, students and businessmen in rural areas will get this facility,” Bhowmik said.

Thanking BSNL authorities for launching this service in the state to fulfill the dream of the Prime Minister, she said many rural areas of the state do not have WiFi.

She called for launching this service in all the rural areas.