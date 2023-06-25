AGARTALA: Ganja worth Rs 37 lakh have been recovered and seized by the police in Tripura.

The recovery and seizure of the ganja consignment was made at Churaibari town in Tripura.

SP of North district of Tripura – Bhanupada Chakraboprty – said the police received information about an individual transporting a large quantity of ganja from Agartala to Assam.

“Upon receiving this information, I immediately coordinated with sub-divisional police officer Debashish Saha and officer-in-charge Harendra Debbarma of Churaibari police station. We intercepted a twelve-wheeler lorry with the registration number TR01Z1945 at the Naka Point, located in front of the Churaibari police station,” the SP said.

“A thorough search of the vehicle revealed 250 kg of dried ganja packed in 50 small packets,” he added.

The driver of the lorry, which was transporting the ganja, was arrested in connection with the seizure.

The arrested individual has been identified as Abdul Rahman (30) from Kakraban in the Gomati district of Tripura.