AGARTALA: The Congress in Tripura has demanded immediate arrest of the son of a BJP minister in the state over the alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Unakoti district.

The alleged incident took place on October 19 at Kamarghar area in Unakoti district of Tripura.

While, the police in Tripura have arrested three persons, including a woman, in connection with the crime, few other accused are still absconding.

The arrested woman is reported to be a leader of the women’s wing of the BJP in Tripura.

The Tripura Congress has alleged that the son of state BJP minister Bhagaban Das is also among the accused, who are on the run.

The girl was allegedly gang-raped in a three-storey building at Kumarghat in Tripura on October 19.

“Name of a minister’s son has come to light in the case. So, we demand a statement from chief minister Manik Saha on the matter. We demand immediate arrest of all the accused,” Tripura Congress leader Asish Saha said.

The Congress alleged preparations are made to shift the son of the Tripura minister, who is one of the accused in the gang rape case, to Delhi.

On the other hand, the opposition parties in Tripura – the CPI-M, the Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched protests demanding resignation of Tripura labour minister and senior BJP leader Bhagaban Das from the cabinet for alleged involvement of his son in the gang rape case.

Investigation is underway and none of the accused will be spared if found guilty, said SP of Unokoti district of Tripura Kanta Jangir.

However, the BJP has denied the allegation and claimed there a conspiracy is being hatched against Tripura minister Bhagaban Das to malign is image and defame the BJP-led government in Tripura.

BJP spokesperson for the Unokoti district in Tripura Debasish Sen said: “The FIR doesn’t have the name of Das’s son, and the accused was not present in Kumarghat for over a week.”