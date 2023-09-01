Agartala: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) on Friday apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals from Agartala Railway Station in Tripura.

The Bangladeshi nationals were identified as Ranjan Bal (31), Hriday Das (27), Tuli Aktar (26) and Tahmina Sheikh (26).

They were apprehended on suspicion of illegally entering India. On interrogation, they stated that they were in Indian territory near the Madhupur area from Sepahijala district and they were going to Delhi.

All apprehended persons were taken into custody and further investigation is underway.