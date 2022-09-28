NEW DELHI: Former chief minister of Tripura and senior BJP leader Biplab Deb, on Wednesday, took oath as member of the Rajya Sabha.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the oath of office to Biplab Deb.

“I will be serving as the voice of the people of Tripura in upper house,” Biplab Deb said after taking the oath of office as a Rajya Sabha MP.

He added: “With everyone’s support and collective efforts, I will work earnestly for the welfare and development of Tripura.”

The former Tripura chief minister also expressed gratitude to PM Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and union home minister Amit Shah “for giving the opportunity to represent my state”.

Top BJP leaders were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

“My priority would be to speed up state’s development that began in 2018 under PM Modi’s leadership. He himself brings to the table demands for northeast and asks what is needed. I’d like to tell Tripura, I’d follow up on development works for Tripura, to speed them up,” said Biplab Deb.

On September 22, former chief minister of Tripura – Biplab Kumar Deb – was elected as a Rajya Sabha MP.

Biplab Deb assured the people of Tripura that he would continue to work for them.

With this, Deb becomes the second BJP Rajya Sabha member from Tripura.

He succeeds Dr Manik Saha who stepped down from the post after being elected as the chief of BJP’s legislature party in Tripura assembly.