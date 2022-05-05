AGARTALA: An on-duty doctor was mercilessly thrashed by a mob of villagers at Manikpur Primary Health Center under Dhalai district of Tripura after two minor patients admitted with fever died on Wednesday.

According to sources, Darmita Tripura (8) and Dharmanjay Tripura (5) were admitted in the hospital with high fever and within a few hours they breathed their last.

The family of the deceased allege that health condition of their children deteriorated after consuming the medicines that were given to them.

Soon after the news spread, a mob of angry villagers gathered in front of the hospital and thrashed the medical officer Dr Pranab Debbarma.

Dr Debbarma sustained serious injuries in his head and other parts of the body.

He was rushed to Chailengta hospital and later shifted to GBP hospital in Agartala, Tripura for better treatment, officials said.

According to police sources, the on-duty doctor tried to convince the parents to shift the ailing kids to a different hospital, but they refused.

After their death, the doctor informed them it was because of late arrival for treatment.

But the angry villagers resorted to vandalism.

Local MLA rushed to the spot and quelled the tension. But, after the MLA left the spot, an unruly mob of villagers once again regrouped and attacked the doctor.

Sources said, as per the preliminary symptoms, both the deceased children were suffering from malaria.