Tech giant IBM has announced its partnership with the Arunachal Pradesh education department for introduction of “STEM for Girls” programme.

The “STEM for Girls” programme will be introduced in over 130 schools in 15 districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

Over 13,500 students in classes 8 to 10 in Arunachal Pradesh will get training on digital fluency, coding skills and career skills.

“…the programme will benefit over 13,500 students across 130 secondary and higher secondary schools,” IBM said in a statement.

“This initiative is part of a three-year programme between IBM and the state (Arunachal Pradesh) government, with Quest Alliance and Alombro Mayu Yaku Chi Amey Aroga (AMYAA) as the implementation partners, to further help increase the participation of girl children and women in STEM careers,” IBM further said.

The “STEM for Girls” programme of the IBM is currently running in 13 states of India.