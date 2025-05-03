Tripura: Cross-border love story ends in arrests at Bangladesh border

Agartala: A dramatic cross-border love story near the India-Bangladesh border ended in arrests after a young Bangladeshi woman, her Indian husband, and two alleged border touts were caught in North district of Tripura.

The story began when 20-year-old Happy Deb from Moulvibazar, Bangladesh, and 26-year-old Krishna Chandra Deb from Baruakandi village, Dharmanagar, Tripura, met on Facebook.

Their online friendship blossomed into romance, leading Krishna to cross illegally into Bangladesh, where they married.

After returning to India, Happy later went back to Bangladesh to give birth to their child but decided to reunite with her husband in Tripura.

Without valid travel documents, Happy and her baby attempted to cross the high-security Raghna border with the help of two alleged traffickers, Anjana Das (45) and Almas Uddin (51), from Yakubnagar.

Their plan was foiled on Thursday when BSF personnel intercepted them. All five were handed over to the police the next day.

Dharmanagar Police Station’s Officer-in-Charge, Sritikanta Barman, confirmed that a case has been registered under the Indian Passport Act and relevant sections of the BNS, covering illegal border crossing and suspected human trafficking.