Agartala: In a display of political strength, the Tripura CPI(M) held a massive rally on Wednesday near Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala, where state committee secretary Jitendra Chaudhury declared that the countdown to oust the BJP, IPFT, and Tipra Motha from power in Tripura has begun.

Chaudhury called the rally an “oath-taking” ceremony aimed at restoring democracy and ending the “misrule” of the BJP-led government.

He claimed that the government, fearing CPI(M)’s resurgence, tried to sabotage the event by denying them access to their preferred venue, Swami Vivekananda Maidan.

“We followed all procedures and sought permission a month in advance. Officials assured us no other event would take place at the venue. Yet, suddenly, a government-organized fair was set up to block our rally. This is how democracy is being strangled in Tripura,” said Chaudhury.

Despite these challenges, Chaudhury said the large turnout proved that the people are fed up with the BJP government’s broken promises.

“If BJP believes CPI(M) is irrelevant, why do they fear us so much? Why stop our supporters from reaching the rally? Why obstruct vehicles? They know the people’s resentment is growing,” he asserted.

Chaudhury also criticized regional parties, accusing Tipra Motha and IPFT of betraying the tribal population.

“They use words like ‘Tiprasa’ as an ATM card and ‘Thansa’ as a password to confuse people while acting as brokers for another party. The people of Tripura must recognize this deception and rise against it,” he said.

The CPI(M)’s aggressive stance signals an intensified political battle ahead of the upcoming elections.

Accusing the ruling party of vote suppression and administrative bias, the opposition party is positioning itself as the main challenger.

While the impact of this rally on electoral outcomes remains uncertain, it’s clear that Tripura’s political landscape is heating up.