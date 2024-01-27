Agartala: In a disturbing turn of events, the local committee office of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) in Sonamura Legislative Assembly, under Sepahijala District of Tripura fell victim to vandalism last night.

The incident, witnessed by residents, has reignited concerns about escalating political tensions in the area.

Sources said that at around noon last night, residents reported the act of vandalism to the CPIM party office, who promptly informed the police.

The miscreants targeted the CPM office, breaking windows and causing property damage.

This marks the third attack on the office, with previous incidents having occurred earlier, indicating a pattern of targeted aggression against the Left Wing party.

A spokesperson from the CPIM in Sonamura alleged that the vandalism was a result of a political conspiracy against the party.

The office has consistently been at the centre of attacks by individuals who oppose the Left Wings, with two previous attempts to break into the premises.