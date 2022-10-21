Agartala: The BJP, after losing elections in different states, purchased the MLAs and formed the government undemocratically through the backdoor, said CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury in Agartala on Friday.

Addressing a huge rally, he said the BJP formed governments in Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and northeastern states after purchasing the MLAs after they failed to get the people’s mandate in the Assembly elections.

“They (BJP) now have only one tool to govern the country… this is the communal strategy, inciting hate against each other. After eight years of BJP rule, maximum numbers of people in India are suffering from hunger and in numerous other ways. The country has a maximum number of unemployed people now,” Yechury said.

Accusing the BJP government of waiving Rs 11 lakh crore rupees of bank loans of millionaires and destroying the country’s economy with faulty policies, Yechury said that it is creating more and more well-off people at the cost of the poor people’s sufferings and deprivation.

Noting that the Election Commission has declared the Assembly election schedule in Himachal Pradesh, but not for Gujarat, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi frequently visits Gujarat and “inaugurates old projects to deceive the people and to get electoral mileage. He would come to Tripura next week and do the same thing here”.

The CPI-M leader, expressing his deep satisfaction over the number of people in the gathering, said that the people would soon stop the BJP’s further move against the wishes of the masses.

Others who addressed the gathering were CPI-M Politburo member and former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and state Secretary Jitendra Chowdhury, and both attacked the BJP government for failing to keep their electoral promises and the growing lawlessness and urged the people to gear up for the upcoming Assembly election and defeat it in order to bring back the Left Front back to power.