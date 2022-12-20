Agartala: CPI (M) politburo member Brinda Karat has lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘failing to keep the girls and women of the country safe’.

Leading a massive rally of women in Agartala on Monday, Karat said that on an average, 86 women are raped every day in India while annually more than 6,000 brides are burnt alive for dowry and PM Modi has failed to keep the girls and women safe.

Karat added that as claimed by Modi, instead of HIRA (Highways, Internet, Railways and Airways) governance in BJP-ruled Tripura, drugs’ mafia rule has been going on in the state.

“Many BJP leaders are involved in raping and atrocities on women, but none were arrested yet. An unprecedented anarchy and ‘jungle raj’ has been prevailing in Tripura,” she said.

The CPI (M) leader said that at the G20 meeting, the Prime Minister claimed India has a rich democracy, but in Tripura four elections, including local bodies, Lok Sabha and Assembly by-election, were held but a large number of voters were not allowed to cast their vote.

“People are now discussing these issues and Modi would see the consequences of it in the upcoming Assembly elections in Tripura,” she added.

The CPI(M) leader said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is bulldozing everything, but not doing the same against those involved in crimes against women.

She alleged that even after 10 years since the Rs 6,000 crore Nirbhaya Fund was established and initiatives taken aiming to enhance the safety and security of women, the government failed to utilise even one-third of the fund.

Karat added that Modi is promoting fundamentalism but has not been sincere regarding women’s empowerment and people have realised that.

She said in the upcoming state Assembly elections, the main issue of the CPI(M) would be the ‘double deprivation’ of the people by the double-engine government under the BJP.

The rally was organised by the All India Democratic Women’s Association to protest the rising crime against women and protect the rights of the women.