Agartala: The principal opposition CPI (M) of Tripura on Wednesday announced the candidate for 43 seats keeping 13 reserved for Congress.

Addressing a press conference, Left Front Convener Narayan Kar said, “Our main aim is to oust BJP from power. We came under the same banner just to oust BJP and throw the party from the state. We have appealed to all the anti-BJP secular and democratic forces to come together in a move to oust the saffron party”.

Kar further said that this time the party has introduced 24 new and fresh faces who will be contesting this election for the first time.

However, this time many veteran leaders like former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, former finance minister Bhanu Lal Saha, Sahid Chowdhury, Badal Chowdhury, Jashbir Tripura, Tapan Chakraborty and Mabasar Ali from CPI (M) relieved this time.

This time, among these 60 seats CPI (M) will contest in 43 seats, Congress in 13, CPI in 1, RSP in 1 seat, and Forward Bloc in 1 while one candidate will contest in one seat as an independent. In this election, six sitting candidates will be contesting while CPI (M) state committee secretary will be contesting from the 40-Sabroom Assembly Constituency.

From the Dhanpur Assembly constituency which was the home turf of former chief minister Manik Sarkar, now Kousik Chanda will be contesting.