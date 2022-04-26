Agartala: A young couple has allegedly committed suicide by consuming position at Silachari police station in Tripura’s Gomati district.

According to police, the couple– a 17-year-old minor girl from Gandacherra in Dhalai district and 21-year-old Ananda Chakma was in a relationship. However, their families were against their relationship.

“The minor girl from Gandacherra was in a relationship with Ananda Chakma, a resident of Sabroom under South Tripura district. Due to sharp disapproval of the family, the couple eloped recently,” said a police official.

Enraged by the act of his daughter, her father lodged an FIR with the Gandacherra Police Station alleging that his daughter was kidnapped by Chakma.

Based on the complaint, police launched an investigation and traced them at Silachari.

They were taken to the Silachari police station, where they consumed poison.

Police immediately shifted them to the hospital. However, the minor girl breathed her last at Gomati district hospital in Udaipur on Sunday while the body died at GBP hospital in Agartala on Monday.