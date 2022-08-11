AGARTALA: Senior Tripura Congress leader and MLA Sudip Roy Barman, on Thursday, once again came under attack from miscreants.

Tripura Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman was attacked by miscreants while he was travelling in his car Rani Bazar area in Agartala.

Sudip Roy Barman and other Tripura Congress leaders were travelling in different cars when they came under attack.

The Tripura Congress leaders, including Sudip Roy Barman, were attacked when they were returning after attending a political event at Jirani.

Tripura Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman sustained injuries at the back of his head in the attack.

Currently, he is undergoing treatment at the trauma centre of the GB Pant hospital in Agartala, Tripura.

“Sudip Roy Barman was once again attacked by the goons of BJP,” Tripura Congress alleged.

On June 19 too, Tripura Congress leader sustained serious injuries after being attacked by miscreants in Agartala.