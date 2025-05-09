Agartala: Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Friday took out a massive “Jai Hind Tiranga Rally” as a token of appreciation to the Indian armed forces, which had launched a retaliatory attack on the terror modules, hideouts, and training camps situated in Pakistan.

The rally traversed through all the main locations of Agartala city. Speaking to the media persons, Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Asish Kumar Saha said, “On April 22, terrorists launched a dastardly attack on the innocent tourists at Kashmir’s Pahalgam.”

“The attack shook the whole country. Moved by the attack, the people of the country called upon the government and Indian armed forces to give a befitting reply to the terror groups,” he added.

“For the last two days, Indian forces have launched a retaliatory attack on the terror modules, hideouts, and training camps located in Pakistan. Not only that, the aggressive retaliation from the end of Pakistan was also foiled and responded proportionately,” Saha mentioned.

Stating that the Indian National Congress stands firm beside the Indian armed forces, Saha further said, “We appreciate the Indian armed forces and their valour. In a display of appreciation, the Congress party has taken out a Jai Hind Tiranga Rally. We stand beside the armed forces in all situations.”

