AGARTALA: A day after accusing Tripura law minister Ratan Lal Nath in the Tripura assembly of threatening a rape victim so as to stop her from going to the police, Congress legislator Sudip Roy Barman, on Tuesday, demanded Tripura chief minister Manik Saha and the BJP take action against the minister.

“I have given a detailed account of the incident and the involvement of the law minister to protect the rapist, who happens to be a top BJP leader, on the floor of assembly in the presence of the chief minister and all the members, which was recorded in the assembly proceedings. Now, it’s for the CM and BJP to decide the course of action,” Tripura Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman said.

He warned that the matter would not be allowed to die down if the Tripura chief minister didn’t take action against minister Ratan Lal Nath.

“It will be referred to the highest level of the BJP and the Prime Minister. We will also knock the door of judiciary,” he said.

Sudip Roy Barman alleged in the Tripura assembly that a deserted woman had approached the Lefunga police station in the state law minister’s constituency a few days back with a complaint of rape against a BJP leader and his nephew.

But the police refused to accept the complaint, as the Tripura law minister had directed them not to register it and instead advise the victim to meet the minister to settle the dispute, said Roy Barman.

Later, Nath called the victim and warned her not to go to the police or divulge the incident to anybody. Otherwise, her family members will lose their existing employment, her son will be pushed out of the hostel and their life will become terrible, the Tripura Congress leader alleged in the state assembly.