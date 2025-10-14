Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday met Union Health Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda in New Delhi and discussed a series of major healthcare initiatives aimed at strengthening the state’s medical infrastructure.

During the meeting, Saha proposed the setting up of a new medical college at Kulai in Dhalai district, one of the state’s aspirational districts, under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The Chief Minister said the initiative would help expand medical education and healthcare access in one of the most remote regions of Tripura.

He also sought the Centre’s support for establishing a Tertiary Ophthalmology Hospital in Agartala to boost advanced eye care facilities in the state. Saha, who himself is a dental surgeon, said the proposed hospital would serve as a referral centre for complex ophthalmic cases in the entire Northeast.

In addition, the Chief Minister urged the Union Minister to consider setting up an Immunology Laboratory for organ transplant services at the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and GBP Hospital. The facility would enable the state to introduce advanced organ transplant services and related immunological testing, reducing the need for patients to travel outside the state.

Saha further requested additional central assistance for procuring advanced medical equipment for the Super Speciality Block at AGMC and sought enhanced funds under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) to help settle pending claims.

Officials said the Union Minister assured full cooperation and appreciated Tripura’s steady progress in the health sector over the past few years.