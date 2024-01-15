Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that the BJP would secure victory in over 450 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

He said he was confident as everywhere the initiatives of BJP government are appreciated across the country and there is only one echo in the country which is “Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai.”

Speaking at a wall-writing program in the 8-Town Bardowali Assembly Constituency alongside corporators, Saha painted the lotus symbol of the BJP on the wall.

He outlined the state’s goal of presenting two lotuses to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by winning both seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, expressing the aspiration to witness Modi as the Prime Minister once again.

“The groundwork has already commenced in the state to achieve this objective. With an anticipated victory in 450 seats, the BJP is poised to form the government again,” Saha stated.

He highlighted the significance of the wall-writing campaign as an integral part of the BJP’s election strategy and mentioned the initiation of various organizational activities in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Campaign programs are underway across the state. While I believe the BJP will secure 404 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, I am optimistic that the number will surpass 450. We are resolute in our commitment to present two lotuses from Tripura to PM Modi in the 2024 polls, driven by the widespread appreciation of the BJP government’s initiatives. The resounding sentiment across the nation is Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai and I experienced the same resonance with the party workers during the wall painting programs in Bardowali AC,” he added.