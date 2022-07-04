AGARTALA: Tripura CM Manik Saha will take oath as a member of the Tripura legislative assembly on July 8 next.

He has already resigned from the position of lone Rajya Sabha MP from Tripura on Monday in New Delhi, sources close to him said.

Saha on his return course from BJP’s National Executive held at Hyderabad physically surrendered his membership in Rajya Sabha through a letter to Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

His Rajya Sabha portfolio was acting as a stumbling block on his way to being sworn in as MLA.

Sources said he would return to the state by Monday evening. Apart from that, NDA’s Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu is also arriving here in the state on Tuesday as a part of her nationwide outreach program.

According to Tripura Legislative Assembly Speaker Ratan Chakraborty, she will meet the MPs and MLAs at Hotel Polo Towers to woo votes for her.