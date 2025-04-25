Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday instructed all the District Magistrates (DMs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) of eight districts to be alert and launch intensive drives to identify Pakistani nationals if they arrived at Tripura for any reason.

“In response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the Government of India has intensified efforts to identify Pakistani citizens in the state, as per the decisions taken in the CCS meeting led by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Police & General Administration has been instructed to take immediate action to identify and deport such individuals,” the Chief Minister posted on social media platforms.

Earlier, CM Saha chaired a meeting of DMs and SPs of all districts at Agartala.

The high-level meeting was convened to finalise the roadmap to implement the instructions coming from the Centre.

Ensuring better coordination & effective governance, today chaired a meeting via video conferencing with all District Magistrates and District Superintendents of Police on the Task Monitoring System.



