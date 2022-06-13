Tripura chief minister Manik Saha has informed that he will be “CM face for BJP” in the 2023 assembly elections in the state.

Tripura is likely to go for assembly elections in April 2023.

“I will be the CM face for BJP in the next assembly election, which is likely to take place in April 2023,” said Tripura chief minister Manik Saha said.

Notably, Manik Saha took over charge as chief minister of Tripura from Biplab Deb on May 15.

The Tripura chief minister exuded confidence that the people of the state would bring the BJP back to power based on the “good work done by PM Narendra Modi and former CM Biplab Deb”.

“CM’s face is secondary. For us, the only face that matter, is that of PM Narendra Modi,” Tripura CM Biplab Deb added.

Earlier, Tripura CM Manik Saha had said that the upcoming bye-elections in the state is an “acid test” for the BJP.

Bye-elections to four vacant assembly seats in Tripura are scheduled to be held on June 23.

A total of 24 candidates, including Tripura CM Manik Saha, are in fray for the by-polls.

Tripura CM Manik Saha, currently a Rajya Sabha MP and state BJP president, in his around three-decade-long political career, for the first time will contest in a direct election in the by-polls from the Town Bordowali assembly constituency.