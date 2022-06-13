AGARTALA: The hilly parts of Dhalai district in Tripura has reported a sudden spike in malaria cases over the past few days.

Following the sudden spike in malaria cases in hilly parts of Dhalai district, the Tripura government has issued an alert in this regard.

Additional resources have been rushed to Dhalai district in Tripura to tackle the fast spreading of the disease.

Over 100 people, including minors, have been infected with malaria falciparum over the past week in different locations of Dhalai district of Tripura.

Tripura health department officials informed: “Surveillance in malaria-affected areas have been intensified. Mass testing, awareness camp and treatment measures are underway.”

The sudden increase in malaria cases in Dhalai district of Tripura is suspected to be “due to infestation of mosquitoes in hilly parts of the district in Tripura humid weather after onset of monsoon season.”

The Tripura health department has intensified door-to-door testing in the areas where malaria cases are being detected in big numbers.

There has been rapid rise in malaria cases in the districts of Dhalai, Gomati and Khowai of Tripura over the past two weeks.