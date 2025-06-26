Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday announced the approval of Rs 18 crore for the renovation and development of the historic Kasba Kali temple in Kamalasagar, situated near the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The initiative aims to strengthen the state’s religious tourism infrastructure.

The announcement was made during an event in Madhupur, where the Chief Minister inaugurated a newly constructed school building. Saha said the Kasba Kali temple would be developed on the lines of the Tripura Sundari temple in Udaipur, as part of a broader religious tourism circuit.

“The government is committed to promoting religious tourism. The Kasba Kali temple will be developed similarly to the Tripura Sundari temple, with improved facilities for pilgrims and tourists,” the Chief Minister stated. He also noted that road connectivity to the site has already been upgraded to enhance accessibility.

Built in the 15th century by Maharaja Dhanya Manikya, the Kasba Kali temple is a major pilgrimage destination and hosts an annual fair during the new moon of the Bengali month of Bhadra, drawing large crowds.

Saha also highlighted Tripura’s growing presence in the tourism sector and called on residents to extend hospitality to visitors. “Whether they are from within the country or abroad, guests should be treated with warmth,” he said.

Speaking on the state’s overall progress, Saha noted that Tripura now ranks second among northeastern states in terms of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and per capita income, following Sikkim. “Tripura is no longer just a performing state—we are now among the frontrunners,” he added.

The government’s focus on religious and cultural tourism is seen as part of a larger strategy to boost local economies and attract more visitors to the region.