Guwahati: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha issued a public apology on Sunday, October 19, after he mistakenly referred to the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), a key BJP ally, as a banned militant outfit during a political rally in poll-bound Bihar.

The slip occurred on Saturday while Saha addressed a rally in Ramnagar, Bihar, held to support the nomination filings of two BJP candidates.

During his speech, the Chief Minister stated that members of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF), and IPFT had surrendered to join mainstream life, thereby inadvertently grouping the IPFT with banned insurgent organisations.

Recognising the error, Saha promptly issued an apology via his Facebook page on Sunday.

He wrote, “While addressing the rally in Bihar, I inadvertently referred to IPFT alongside NLFT and ATTF. As soon as I became aware of the mistake, I personally called IPFT President Prem Kumar Reang and offered my sincere apology for the unintentional comment.”

Saha’s swift clarification and direct communication with the IPFT leadership are being seen as efforts to avoid potential friction within the alliance ahead of crucial elections.

The IPFT, which represents Tripura’s indigenous communities, plays a significant role in the BJP’s political strategy in tribal-dominated constituencies. Maintaining a strong alliance with the party remains vital for the BJP’s performance in these regions.