Guwahati: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on Saturday that a five-member task force has been formed to attract investment to the Northeast region.

The task force, which includes the chief ministers of the northeastern states, will focus on promoting investment in the area.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Saha, who has been appointed as the convener of the high-level investment promotion panel, confirmed that the task force also includes DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, along with the chief ministers of Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Sikkim.

The decision to form the task force was made during the 72nd plenary of the North Eastern Council (NEC) held in Agartala last December.

Saha shared the office memorandum, stating, “A five-member high-level task force on investment promotion in the Northeast has been constituted.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The panel is tasked with submitting its report to the NEC within six months, as outlined in the terms of reference.

According to the memorandum, the task force will evaluate the current investment ecosystem in the region, including policies, incentives, and infrastructure.

The panel will develop a roadmap to position the Northeast as a preferred investment destination, focusing on key sectors such as agriculture, tourism, logistics, IT, and renewable energy.

It will also identify high-potential sectors and regions within the Northeast to create targeted investment clusters, including agro-processing zones, tourism circuits, and IT and renewable energy corridors.

Furthermore, the task force will recommend policy reforms to simplify approvals, improve the ease of doing business, and address investor concerns.

It will also outline actionable steps for implementing a sectoral growth plan to attract investment.