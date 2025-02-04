Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) a key accused of a chit fund scam in Tripura from Thane, Maharashtra.

A statement by the CBI read that they arrested Bikash Das, a key accused in the Tripura chit fund scam, from Bhiwandi in Maharashtra’s Thane district.

Das had been absconding since 2013 and was declared a proclaimed offender by a CBI court in Agartala, Tripura.

The accused was wanted in connection with two FIRs related to the alleged chit-fund scam, which was referred to the CBI by the Tripura government.

The CBI had announced a cash award of Rs 20,000 for information leading to his arrest.

According to the CBI, Das was a director of Suchana Real Projects Pvt Ltd, which allegedly collected money from hundreds of investors with promises of high returns but closed its office in 2012 without paying maturity amounts to investors.

The company is accused of defrauding investors of around Rs 6,60,000.

The CBI had filed a charge sheet against Das and another accused, Sujit Das, on January 21, 2025. The investigation is ongoing in another case related to the scam.

Das will be produced before a competent court, marking a significant development in the case.