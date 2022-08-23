AGARTALA: Tripura cabinet, on Tuesday, gave its approval to the proposal for operationalizing international airway link between Tripura and Bangladesh.

This was informed by Tripura minister Sushanta Chowdhury.

He said, “The Tripura cabinet under the chairmanship of chief minister Manik Saha approved the proposal of flight connectivity between MBB Airport in Agartala and Chittagong. The fare for each person is slated to be Rs 4500”.

“The state government in consultation with the Civil aviation Ministry took the decision to introduce flights in Agartala-Chittagong route. We have been given two choices—either we could go for Agartala-Dhaka route or Agartala –Chittagong route. After thorough discussion, Agartala-Chittagong route has been finalized”, said the Tripura minister.

Also read: Northeast: Heavy rains to lash Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura

He also informed that flights between the routes would operate thrice a week.

“Three days a week the flight services will be available from MBB Aiprort Agartala. For introduction of the flight services, the state government will spend Rs 15 crore as Viability Gap Funding (VGF)”, said the Tripura minister.

According to him, the VGF is a subsidy to be provided to the airlines companies so that it does not run into losses in the initial days when the services will be launched.