Agartala: GST officials raided a Chartered Accountant firm in Agartala for alleged unauthorised and illegal operations in Agartala.

The CA firm named Gopal Sharma & Company was accused of operating without following the administrative rules of the state.

They were accused of embezzling crores of rupees through trade corridors in Agartala city and having no registration in Tripura.

However, it has been reported that the firm does have registration in Assam.

The officials said that they have observed extensive irregularities during the raid and seized the firm’s computers and other materials.

They also allegedly “sold” fake ITC (Income Tax Credit) worth around Rs 2.5 crore.

The investigation in the matter is on.