Tripura chief minister Manik Saha, on Monday, filed nomination for the upcoming by-elections in the state.

Manik Saha filed nomination as a BJP candidate for the bye-elections in Tripura from Town Bardowali assembly seat.

Flanked by supporters and party workers, Tripura chief minister Manik Saha submitted his nomination paper to the returning officer on Monday.

“I earnestly desire for the blessings of the voters so that I can work relentlessly for the welfare of the state,” Tripura CM Manik Saha said after filing his nomination.

Also read: Bye-elections acid test for BJP, says Tripura CM

Earlier, Tripura chief minister Manik Saha stated that the upcoming bye-elections in four assembly seats in the state would be an acid test for the ruling BJP.

Notably, the bye-elections to the four assembly seats in Tripura comes barely 10 months priors to the 2023 assembly elections in the state.

Tripura CM Manik Saha said that the BJP hopes for a good result and are confident that voters “will give a befitting reply to those who necessitated untimely polls”.

“The bye-elections in Tripura will be an acid test for the BJP ahead of the 2023 assembly elections in the state,” the Tripura chief minister said.