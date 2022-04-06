AGARTALA: The crucial by-polls to the four assembly constituencies of Tripura are likely to be declared soon and chances are very high that polls will be conducted in the final week of May or in the first few days of the month of June.

The elections to these four seats are deemed significant as within a few months, the general elections to the state assembly are scheduled.

Top sources in the state administration said the office of the Chief Electoral Officer has formally approached the Election Commission of India to conduct the elections as early as possible. End of May or the beginning of June is marked as a conducive time as the academic session of the schools or colleges will not be hindered by the polls, added sources.

Also Read: Assam: Thieves smash vehicle window, loot Rs 1 lakh in Dibrugarh

However, preparations have been geared at both political and administrative levels for the polls. The process of selecting poll officials had been started already. “The departments are collecting names of suitable employees for poll duties”, said a source. It is quite indicative that the polls are drawing nearer.

In political circles also, all the political parties have intensified their political activities and the candidate selection process is almost at the final stage.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, recently, flew to New Delhi to meet senior party leaders. Party sources said, “Deb’s visit was directly linked with the elections and he has submitted the state unit’s proposals regarding names of candidates”.

The Congress party that is also hoping to give a strong fightback has also almost finalized the names of candidates. On being contacted, TPCC president Birajit Sinha said, “The AICC will announce the names of candidates at the appropriate time.”

Also Read: Assam: Youth found dead under mysterious conditions in Guwahati’s Hatigaon

Sources in the CPIM party said the names of candidates are final. “The party leaders are now busy with the party congress once they arrive, the final call will be taken”, the source added.