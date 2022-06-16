AGARTALA: TIPRA Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarman on Wednesday urged the electorates of the Surma constituency to give chance to a local party founded in the soil of Tripura instead of staring at the mercy of two, or three leaders of Delhi.

Debbarman, who had cancelled his scheduled trip to Surma due to extreme weather conditions, sent a voice note to the people from Shillong and assured that he would stay in Surma for a period of time to campaign for the TIPRA candidate Baburam Satnami.

He said, “The whole system is ‘faulty’. For the last 70 years, the development of rural and urban Tripura remained inequitable. Agartala has good schools, roads and better facilities; schools have no teachers in rural areas and the rural areas are poorly connected with transport mediums.”

“This system has to be changed and for that voters have to believe the political parties that are founded here, who know this soil better than anyone. All these years, local leaders ruled here but they were remotely controlled by two-three leaders of Delhi. Let’s put an end to this dependence and choose a governance model that is self-propelled”, he added.

Speaking about the candidate Baburam Satnami, Debbarman said, “We have fielded a candidate who is a victim of the system. He is among the 10,323 retrenched teachers. We have nominated him as a candidate because he is the best person to speak about the injustice meted out against the 10,323 teachers. In the Assembly, he will raise the issue of a constitutional solution to the Greater Tipraland demand”.

Debbarman also came down heavily on the rival parties and said that people should not make mistakes in identifying them. “People will say we are Left or Right. We are for the people. Please note that our poll symbol pineapple is neither from China nor from other parts of the country but grown in our own state”, he added.