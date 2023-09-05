AGARTALA: Opposition parties in Tripura – Communist Party of India -Marxist (CPI-M) and Congress – have raised allegations of “extensive poll rigging” and “voter intimidation” in Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly constituencies, where polling for by-elections were held on Tuesday (September 05).

Tripura Congress president Ashish Kumar Saha alleged that by-elections in the two constituencies have been plagued by irregularities.

“This election has become a mockery once again. Reports since late last night suggest that unruly individuals supported by the BJP have initiated voter intimidation, launched attacks on local Congress leaders and are threatening voters to undermine the election’s integrity,” Tripura Congress president Ashish Saha said.

He added: “In certain areas, BJP workers are preventing voters from reaching polling stations and attacking them.”

Meanwhile, Tripura CPI-M state committee secretary Jitendra Choudhury characterized the by-elections as a state-sponsored, one-sided affair, alleging that all ministers and MLAs from the ruling party violated model code of conduct.

“People from across the state have gathered in the polling constituencies. We have alerted the chief electoral officer (CEO), but no action has been taken. Incidents of rigging, obstruction of opposition supporters took place,” the CPI-M leader said.

He added: “Most of these incidents are concentrated in the Boxanagar assembly constituency, with similar issues also reported from Dhanpur.”