AGARTALA: All the major opposition political parties of Tripura have expressed fear that the ruling BJP would once again try to “vitiate” the poll process by using old tactics such as booth jamming, intimidation and threatening to capture power in the four poll-bound constituencies.

After the all party meeting, leaders of TMC, Congress and CPI (M) spoke on the same lines and anticipated that “free and fair” elections are enough to oust the BJP from Tripura.

CPI (M) leader and West Tripura district committee secretary Ratan Das said, “Our past experience with the state election commission is bitter. Hence, we have placed a set of 11 demands ranging from deployment of adequate central paramilitary forces in polling booths to hundred percent webcasting of the polling.”

“The CPI (M) also wants that no outsiders are entertained in the poll-bound constituencies on the day of polls. The BJP has an old habit of manipulating the elections using outsiders,” he added.

The CPI (M) also demanded the Chief Electoral Officer to ensure proper escort and security to the polling agents.

Congress leader Asish Saha said, “All the elections took place in the last 50 months had been turned into a mockery of voting rights as unruly youth under the banner of BJP went on a rampage and looted the rights of electorates. This must not repeat in the by-elections. Installation of CCTV cameras and additional deployment in areas that are prone to political violence are some of our core demands”.

CEO Kiran Gitte said, all the grievances and recommendations of the political parties would be taken care.

“We shall try our best to make sure that none of the grievances flagged by the political parties remain unattended,” he added.

BJP leader and convener of the party’s election committee Balai Goswami said, “All parties have been given patient hearing and they have put forth their thoughts sans any hesitation. We hope the election department will take care of all the issues and act impartially”.