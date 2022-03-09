AGARTALA: The day, entire world celebrated International Women’s Day, a gruesome incident was reported from Tripura.

A half burnt body of a girl was found at an abandoned place near Sekerkote railway station that falls under the limits of Amtali police station on Tuesday.

The girl was allegedly raped and later burnt to death, police said.

Few local youths first spotted the half burnt dead body.

Hearing hue and cry raised by the group young men, locals rushed to the spot and found the dead body of the young girl.

According to eyewitness, there were no clothes on the body and scars of grievous burn injuries were visible.

Soon a team of police from the local police station reached the spot.

The forensic team collected evidence from the spot.

Some bottles, t-shirts were also recovered from the spot suggesting that petrol-like substances had been used for setting her on fire.

“Prima facie evidence suggests that the deceased was killed elsewhere and the culprits dumped the body here. Investigation is underway to identify the deceased,” said police sources.