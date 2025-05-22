Agartala: The Border Security Force (BSF) has made several arrests and seized substantial quantities of contraband items in separate operations conducted over the past two days, an official stated on Thursday.

The official confirmed that in a major operation on 21 May 2025 at around 6:05 am, vigilant BSF personnel deployed at Border Outpost (BOP) Manu, under West Tripura district, apprehended nine Bangladeshi nationals.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The individuals were attempting to cross the international border illegally into Bangladesh.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the apprehended persons had been residing and working in Agartala for the past one to two years without valid documentation,” the official stated.

The official further stated that the BSF troops from BOP Srinagar, in collaboration with personnel from Srinagar Police Station, conducted a joint operation at Krishnanagar village in South Tripura district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The operation led to the recovery of contraband items valued at Rs. 17 lakh.

In a parallel operation in the same area, BSF seized foreign-manufactured cigarettes worth Rs. 33 lakh, citing the growing threat of cross-border smuggling in the region.

“Continuing their crackdown on trans-border crimes, BSF troops on 22 May 2025 carried out multiple operations and successfully rescued 40 cattle, valued at approximately Rs. 11.44 lakh”, the official added.

Furthermore, a spokesperson from the Frontier Headquarters BSF Tripura stated that the force has intensified surveillance and operations along the border to curb illegal activities, including smuggling, unauthorised migration, and trafficking.