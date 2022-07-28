Agartala: Hundreds of Tripura BJP workers on Thursday took to the streets against Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s “objectionable” comments against newly elected President Droupadi Murmu and burnt the effigies of the Congress leaders in Agartala.

Chowdhury, who allegedly referred to President Droupadi Murmu as ‘Rashtrapatni’, has reportedly apologized for his statement describing it as a “slip of the tongue”.

However, the ruling BJP had protested vehemently against Chowdhury and sought his resignation.

Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said, “Despite being a member of the party headed by a woman, how can he (Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury) could make such a distasteful comment on a woman who assumed the charge of the country’s highest office. The Congress has proved its anti-tribal, anti-woman and anti-people approach”.

Tripura BJP general secretary (organization) Kishore Barman said Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury has deliberately insulted the people of the country as well the constitution of India.

“We all know any insult to the President of the country is an insult to the whole country and its citizens. We have gathered here to protest the disgraceful comments made by the parliamentarian. We appeal to the Congress party to expel him from the posts he is holding in the party immediately to make the party’s stand clear,” said Barman.