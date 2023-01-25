Agartala: Tripura BJP MLA Mimi Majumder on Wednesday lashed out at the CPIM and Congress for their dirty politics in the state.

The statement of the MLA came after the house of a BJP worker was reportedly set on fire in the wee hours of Wednesday allegedly by CPIM and Congress workers at the Charipara area situated on the outskirt of Agartala city.

Speaking with reporters, Badharghat Assembly Constituency MLA Mimi Majumder alleged that CPIM and Congress workers in the wee hours of Wednesday set fire to the house of one BJP worker identified as Tapan Sarkar.

“In a motive to kill the family, on the wee hours of Wednesday, CPIM and Congress-backed miscreants set fire to the house of one of our party workers. I am condemning it. And want to tell them if they want to do politics in reality they should come to the field staying with people they should do politics. Attacking and arson are not politics. No one can accept the alliance of CPIM and Congress as people have seen the dark days and even today also they have continued their activities. We will not tolerate it. I am with the family and will see how we can help them”, said the MLA.

While the victim Tapan Sarkar said that his mother was sleeping at that time when the fire engulfed the house.

“Soon after the incident neighbours rushed to the spot and we tried to douse the fire but couldn’t. Rs 50, 000 cash was kept in my home which completely destroyed. Around Rs 5 lakh would be the lost amount”, said Sarkar.

He however claimed that he has no personal enmity but said political reasons might be there as he is an active worker of the BJP.