Agartala: Tripura BJP general secretary and Nalchar MLA Kishore Barman made a significant announcement on Monday taking a step in line with the ‘one man, one post’ principle of the party.

In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election and bye-elections in the state, Barman tendered his resignation from the position of general secretary of the Tripura unit of the party.

In a letter addressed to Rajib Bhattacharya, the BJP state president, Barman highlighted his previous release from the post of General Secretary of BJP West Bengal Pradesh by the National BJP President JP Nadda on 8th July 2021.

He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve as the General Secretary of the party under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Manik Saha and subsequently, Rajib Bhattacharya, over the past two years.

Barman’s dedication and hard work were recognized when he was nominated as a candidate from the 21-Nalchar constituency in the 2023 assembly elections, which ultimately led to his victory as an MLA from Nalchar Assembly Constituency in Sepahijala District.

However, adhering to the principle of ‘One person, one Post,’ which advices against holding multiple positions simultaneously in the Bharatiya Janata Party, Barman felt it appropriate to seek release from the post of BJP Tripura State General Secretary.

In a humble request, he asked the state president to consider and accept his application for resignation.

As the BJP prepares for the upcoming elections, his resignation will open up opportunities for new leadership to contribute to the party’s vision and goals.